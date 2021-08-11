Donna Lovett

KANKAKEE — Donna S. Lovett, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Aug. 7, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 14, 1947, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Charles E. III and Joy K. Ward Seeley.

Donna married Russell Lovett on June 3, 1967, in Portsmouth, Ohio.

She was a 1968 graduate of Olivet Nazarene University.

Upon graduation from Olivet Nazarene University (ONU), she and her husband went into Christian ministry in several forms.

She served in several capacities as assistant to the registrar at ONU, as a pastor’s wife, and career missionary for 25 years. During the last 15 years, she was chief financial officer for the Church of the Nazarene in five countries in Africa and then for College Church in Bourbonnais, where she has been a member since 1990.

Donna loved all things French and called Paris her home. She was a passionate linguist and a humble servant. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Surviving are her husband, Russell Lovett, of Kankakee; two sons, Eric J. Lovett, of Victoria, Texas, and Stephen T. (Carla) Lovett, of Winfield; one sister, Laura Womack, of Portsmouth, Ohio; three grandchildren, Anne Lovett, Kaelan Lovett and Eden Lovett; along with several cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Anthony Scott Seeley.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at College Church in Bourbonnais. Inurnment will be in the Olivet Nazarene University Columbarium in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to College Church North Prayer Courtyard or ONU International Student Scholarships.

