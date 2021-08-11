Ann Mehler

MOMENCE — Ann Delphine Mehler, 72, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 10, 2021) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 29, 1948, in Kankakee, the daughter of Anthony M. and Ruth Sharkey Parish. Ann married Neil H. Mehler in 1984, in Momence. He preceded her in death Aug. 9, 1994. She returned to Momence following his death.

Surviving are her sister, Marsha (Jim) Rose, of Momence; nephew, Christian (Denise) Rose, of Lowell, Ind.; two nieces, Alycia (Jeff) James, of Wilmington, N.C., and Patricia (Tommy) Patti. Also surviving are a stepdaughter, Christine (Paul) Kazmer; two stepgranddaughters, Aimee Berliner and Kimberly Berliner; and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Anthony M. Parish Jr.; and sister, Colleen Parish.

Ann was a retired copy editor for Leo Burnett Advertising. She graduated in 1966 from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee, and in 1970 from Loyola University, Chicago.

She loved spending time with her dogs, reading and listening to classical music.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Per her request, there will be no services.

Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders online at doctorswithoutborders.org, or Kankakee County Animal Control, 1270 Stanford Drive, Kankakee, IL 60901.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.