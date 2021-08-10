Steven Hammond

ROMEOVILLE — Steven Paul Hammond, of Romeoville, passed away peacefully Saturday (Aug. 7, 2021) with his family by his side.

Steve was born in Kankakee, the son of Stella and Clayton Hammond.

Surviving are his cherished wife of 54 years, Carol (Bouchard) Hammond; his children, Beth (Michael) Coughlin, Aaron (Liza) Hammond and Troy (Shelbey) Hammond. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Morgan, Brie, Brendan, Ellie, Tony, Paige, Michael, Noah, Payton and Alex; two delightful great-grandchildren, Kaia and Kyra; his sister, Judy (Tom) Andersen; his brother-in-law, Ronald (Judi) Bouchard; several nieces and nephews; an abundance of close friends; and his affectionate furry friend, Godiva.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years (1965 to 1968), which included a tour in Vietnam. Steve loved his country through his final days. After his Air Force years, he continued his career in grocery store management and worked in sales as an account manager in the packaging industry. Not only in his career, but also in his personal life, he was an advisor and mentor to many. Steve spent many years volunteering his time through various church and community programs. He was an advocate for others and would always look out for anyone in need, be it a close friend or a total stranger.

Steve was an avid gardener and loved sharing the fruits of his labor. He selflessly took time to repair things for others, whether it was a leaky faucet or a relationship that needed mending. Steve had a passion for cooking and used this skill to joyously bring family and friends together. This passion has been passed on to generations of Hammond men.

Over the years, he warmly welcomed new members to his family and loved them as if they had been part of the family forever.

A memorial visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet. The funeral procession will then proceed to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield, for a 10:30 a.m. memorial Mass.

It is recommended that facial masks be worn for all those who are unvaccinated.

Inurnment, with military honors, will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

To honor Steve’s patriotism, the family will be wearing red, white and/or blue to his memorial service. All are welcome to share in this honor.

Memorials may be made to one of the following charities that were close to Steve’s heart, Bringing Joy online at bringjngjoy.org; or Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research online at lustgarten.org.

