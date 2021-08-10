Patrick Craft

MOMENCE — Patrick M. Craft, 60, of Momence, passed away Thursday (Aug. 5, 2021) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born July 7, 1961, in Chicago Heights, the son of James H. and Faye Pate Craft. Patrick married Victoria (nee Weber) Mattocks, in Kankakee. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Amy Rauch, of Bourbonnais; son, Tim Craft, of Kankakee; four stepchildren, Terrance Hooper, of Kankakee, Trisha Mattocks and Ricky Laneville, of Bradley, Melissa Mattocks, of Momence, and Nick (Lindsay) Mattocks, of Princeton, Ky.; 13 grandchildren; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Tim Craft, of Momence, and Chris (Louanne) Craft, of Alabama; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert and Marie Hooper, of Momence, Susie and Justin Sidener, of Bonfield, Doug Hooper, of Orland Park, and Rebecca Henderson, of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Patrick had been an industrial electrician for Silva and Momence Packing.

He had served in the U.S. Navy.

Patrick enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Chicago Bears as well as fishing. He also enjoyed many family building projects. His best times were spent with children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the companionship of his two dogs, Mercy and Gordo.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life service will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at The Majestic, 150 North Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.