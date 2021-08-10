Death notices: Aug. 10, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Andrew Burns,</strong> 33, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 3, 2021, at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, Okla.

<strong>Sylvia M. Hakey (nee McCoy),</strong> 91, of Wilmington and formerly of Braceville, passed away Aug. 3, 2021, at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Marvin Joseph Tryner Jr.</strong>, 61, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday (Aug. 7, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Carolyn Ader,</strong> 76, of Kankakee, were held July 16 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating. Carolyn passed away July 9, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Elizabeth, Ashley, Shelby, Matthew and Ryan Monferdini, Todd Gore and Ryan Leischner. Honorary pallbearers were Ambellina Harris, and Averie and Noah Monferdini.

Funeral services for <strong>Barbara Barber,</strong> 78, of Bourbonnais, were held July 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Barbara passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Edgar Bertram</strong>, 87, of Stockland, were held July 24 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Edgar passed away July 20, 2021. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Donna Chamberlain, Kenny Courtney, Michael and James Birch, Dave Morgeson and Nathan Lambert.

Funeral services for <strong>Kitty Lou Bossert</strong>, 67, of Kankakee, were held July 15 at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Kitty passed away July 11, 2021. Interment was in Grand Prairie Cemetery in Bonfield. Pallbearers were Brett, Jay and Noah Hinds, Jason and Rodney Zimmer, and Dan Cromp.

Funeral services for <strong>Nicholas James Davis</strong>, 32, of Watseka, were held July 29 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Nicholas passed away July 19, 2021. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka. Pallbearers were Kim Barrie, Daniel Jr. and Danny Waller, Owen Houser, Joe Shelley, Josh Conner and Jeff Ealy. Honorary pallbearers were Ava McCain, Kya Houser and Jayden Waller.

Funeral services for <strong>Dolores F. Hansen</strong>, 83, of Clifton, were held July 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Dolores passed away July 21, 2021. Burial was in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton. Pallbearers were Dane Martin, John, Brian, Andrew and Michael Hansen, and Luke and Adam Menard.

Private services for <strong>Sheila Hartman</strong>, 69, of Watseka, were held on July 31, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Sheila passed away July 24, 2021. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Pallbearers were Taylor and Cam Eades, Todd Oster, Michael Hartman, Pat McTaggart, David Wiedeman and Alex Helin.

Funeral services for <strong>Aileen Fern Jellema</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, were held July 22 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Aileen passed away July 15, 2021. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery.

Funeral services for <strong>Joseph A. Wertz</strong>, 58, of Kankakee, were held July 22 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Joseph passed away July 14, 2021. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Stevie and Brian Sloan, Pat, David and Steve Wertz, Cam and Mitch Gerth, and Jay Benoit.