BRADLEY — Michelle Knight Sells, 54, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Aug. 5, 2021) at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 27, 1966, in Kankakee, the daughter of Fred “Sid” and Violet (Stowe) Knight.

Michelle was an office manager for several years.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She liked reading and coloring.

Surviving are her parents, Violet and Fred Knight, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Brianne Sells (Jacob Blogg), of Beaverville, and Melissa Sells, of Bradley; four grandchildren, Aliyah Sells, Camden Blogg, Landen Blogg and Jayden Blogg; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Marsha and Tom Hahs, of Bourbonnais, and Monica Knight, of Michigan; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Christy Knight, of Herscher; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her maternal grandparents, Marshall and Flora Stowe; and paternal grandparents, Fred and Alma Knight.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Steve Hudspath and the Rev. Mary Brady will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.