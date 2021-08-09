Larry Schwartz

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. — Larry Del Schwartz, 52, of Livingston, Tenn., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away at his home Aug. 2, 2021.

Larry “LD” was born April 2, 1969, in Kankakee, the son of Roger and Londa Schwartz. His parents survive.

He worked in carpentry/construction most of his adult life, being mentored at a young age by his uncle and namesake, Larry Lord (Lord Construction, McCall, Idaho.)

In addition to his parents, Larry is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Lucy Schwartz, of Kankakee, and their children, Megan McCawley, Kayla McCawley, Noah Acevedo and Julianna McCawley; his brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Lisa Schwartz, of Bourbonnais, and their children, Tyler Schwartz, Lauren (Schwartz) Reams, Chase Reams and Aubrey Schwartz; maternal grandmother, Sandra Rayburn, of Knox, Ind.; maternal uncle and aunt, Larry and Janet Lord, of McCall, Idaho; paternal aunt, Judy Goggins, of Evanston; along with several cousins; and his long time companion, Sharon Murphy, also of Livingston, Tenn.

Preceding him in death were his paternal and maternal grandparents, Henry and Sarah Schwartz, Delbert and Alice Lord, and Robert Rayburn; paternal uncles and aunts, Wayne “Sonny” Schwartz, Robert “Duke” Schwartz, Betty (Schwartz) Hogan, Irene (Schwartz) Butler and Helen “Sis” (Schwartz) McClanahan.

There will be no public services. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial donations may be made to Avalon Hospice, 1080 Neal St., Cookeville, TN 38501

Expressions of condolence may be sent to his parents at: 2904 Deerhaven Drive North, Algood, TN 38506.