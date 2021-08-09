Apostle Linda Collins

KANKAKEE — Apostle Linda L. (Hollis) King Collins, 72, the wife of Tommy Collins, was born Sept. 12, 1948, the daughter of Henry Hollis and Janie C. Selmon, in Greenville, Miss. Her parents preceded her in death.

Linda left this natural life Aug. 1, 2021, when our Heavenly Father called her home to rest peacefully in his arms, with loved ones by her side.

Linda was a Pastor, then turned Apostle. She was a Pastor of Miracle Power Ministry, and in her spare time she was a substitute teacher. Linda accepted Christ at an early age. She did a wonderful work for our Lord, she performed healings and miracles in the name of Jesus. She traveled the world preaching and teaching God’s word. Her faith was undeniable. She labored faithfully until God called her home.

In addition to her parents, Henry Hollis and Janie C. Selmon; she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Vaugh Selmon; brothers, John Hollis, Hank Hollis and James Hollis; sister, Montez Bailey; daughter, Janie Smith; and Titus King.

Linda leaves to cherish her memories, one brother, Alfred Lee Hollis; one sister, Maggie Long; five sons, Darryl Hollis, James Smith, Michael Smith, Anthony Moody and Cornelius (Denessa) King; four daughters, Elaine (Tyrone) Rimpson, Tamara (Marlin) Miles, Deneyia King and Lataya Tate; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, the entire Miracle Power Ministry family, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

All CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.