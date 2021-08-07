James Burrell

KANKAKEE — James Edward Burrell, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Aug. 2, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Second Baptist Church in Kankakee. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee.

All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

James was born June 23, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Eddie Burrell Sr. and Beatrice Staples Dunigan.

He was employed with Shapiro Developmental Center as a mental health technician. James was also employed at Burrell Property Management LLC.

James loved playing chess, listening to music and watching all Chicago sports.

James leaves to cherish his fond memory, one daughter, Songa Burrell (Jermaine Bivins), of Matteson; sisters, Marilyn (Gordon) Blassingame, of Suwanee, Ga., Verlean Dunigan, of Kankakee, Jantrez Muhammad, of Chicago, LaKisha Hoffman (Brandy Woodard), of Oakland, Calif., and Marilyn McIntosh, of Houston, Texas; brothers, Jesse Fortinberry, of Matteson, Craig (Addie) Burrell, of Kankakee, Eddie Burrell Jr., of Chicago, and Jeffrey Morrow, of St. Louis, Mo.; two grandchildren, Monique Burrell and Robert Lee Manson III; aunt, Eva Staples, of Kankakee; uncles, Dudley Burrell and Louis Burrell, both of Kankakee; special aunt, Billie Burrell, of Kankakee; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including, John Lewis and Gustavo Gonzalez, both of Kankakee, and Johnny (Tree) Perry, of New Rochelle, N.Y.

Awaiting his arrival in Heaven are his mother, Beatrice Dunigan; grandparents, Luella and Larkin Staples, and Ulysee and Irene Burrell; and several uncles and aunts.

