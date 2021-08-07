KANKAKEE — Bina Hoss, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 4, 2021) at Bickford House in Bourbonnais.

She was born March 1, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Charles and Leta (Cramer) Harris. Bina married Samuel Hoss in June of 1948. He preceded her in death in June of 2004.

Bina was a bookkeeper for Sears and a homemaker. She was a gifted crocheter and knitter. She enjoyed playing Bridge and various games with friends and family. Bina was an avid button and coin collector. She loved watching both the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs games. Most of all, Bina loved spending time with her family.

She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, where she had also volunteered at the church thrift store and the Women’s Auxiliary.

Surviving are one son, Alan Hoss, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Glen Barmann, of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Rhonda (Kevin) Greene, LeeAnn Voss, Jill (Jesse) Tooper, Carolyn Corrales, Jessica Hoss and Kathryn (Travis) Barmann; 16 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Betty Marschner.

In addition to her husband, Samuel Hoss, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Macklin Harris.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.