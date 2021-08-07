Benjamin Joseph

GOODRICH — Benjamin W. Joseph, 73, of Florida and formerly of Goodrich, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 3, 2021).

He was born July 30, 1948.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Agnes, stepfather, Ed Sanders; his sister, Carol Sanders; and daughter, Paulette “Boo” Denault.

Surviving are his wife, Norma Joseph, of Florida; his sister, Janet Linhart, of Illinois; son, Mark Joseph, of Alabama, son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Danielle Joseph, of Herscher, son, Neal Joseph, of Chebanse; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Gary Marion, of Wisconsin, daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Todd Howard, of Kankakee, daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Robert Barnes, of Kankakee; along with 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Vietnam veteran, Benjamin was awarded a purple heart and bronze star of service.

Ben retired from Local 150. He was also a farmer in the Goodrich area.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation online at dvnf.org.