Timothy Wessels

CRESCENT CITY — Timothy R. Wessels, 51, of Crescent City, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 3, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born March 27, 1970, in Watseka, a son of Charles and Debra Wessels. Tim married Nancy Sparenberg in Chebanse, on Sept. 26, 1992. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Jacob Wessels, of Cissna Park; one daughter, Allison Wessels, of Crescent City; his parents, Charles and Debbie Wessels, of Iroquois; one sister, Kendra (Harold) Warner, of Clifton; one brother, Brandon (fiancé, Miki) Wessels, of Little Elm, Texas; and one brother-in-law, Steve (Roberta) Sparenberg, of Monticello.

Tim was a loving husband and father who enjoyed working on project cars and trucks with his family, and was dedicated to his community.

He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.

Tim worked at BASF in Kankakee for 23 years.

He volunteered as a 16 year old with Concord Fire Department and later joined Crescent City Fire Department in 1992, where he served as assistant fire chief for the past two years.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, until the 9 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Burial will be in St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

