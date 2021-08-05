Richard Page

WATSEKA — Richard Loren Page, 82, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Aug. 2, 2021) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

Richard was born May 8, 1939, in Momence, the son of Harvey M. and Anita F. (Vent) Page. They preceded him in death along with two brothers, Harvey “Red” Page and Ted Page; and one grandchild, Linnea.

He married Dorothy M. Butzow on Feb. 14, 1989, in Kentland. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Dorothy Page, of Watseka, he is survived by five children, Terry (Roger) Taylor, of Donovan, Valorie (Alan) Watts, of Watseka, Brian (Sherri) Page, of Watseka, David (Connie) Butzow, of Lafayette, Ind., and Lisa (Gary) Francen, of Kentland, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, Patrick (Erica) Watts, Elizabeth (Nick) Gonzalez, Scott (Vicky) Bailey, Ben (Rachel) Taylor, Kelsey (Shane) Heath, Trevor (Stephanie) Page, Skyler (Deseray) Page, Jessi (Levi) Page, Ashtyn (Collin) Barrett, Allyssa (Lance) Sorenson and Kiaria Wright; five great-grandchildren, Remi, Navarro, Elijah, Kaynen and Zyven; and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Page and Pat Page.

Richard enjoyed farming, hunting and playing golf.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Roy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.