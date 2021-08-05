Ramon Mortell

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Ramon J. Mortell, 93, of Pacific Palisades, Calif., passed away July 15, 2021, at his home.

Ramon was born Aug. 3, 1927, in Kankakee, the son of John Leonard and Tario Mortell.

He was the corporate vice president of Mortell Co. Inc., Kankakee.

Ramon was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II and the Korean War.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kankakee, and Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Ramon was a life-time member of the Kankakee Country Club, former member of Elks Country Club, St. Anne, Winged Foot Golf Club, Westchester County, N.Y., and Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

He played the saxophone and clarinet. Ramon ran the Ray Mortell Orchestra in the 1970s and 1980s in the Kankakee area. He was a world-ranked billiard player at the D flight level in the 1990s.

Surviving are a son, Jeffrey L. Mortell, of Kankakee; daughter, Michelle L. Courtney, of California; his twin brother, Donald E. Mortell and wife, Margaret, of Kankakee; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were a daughter, Elizabeth I. Thomsen; his parents; brother, Wilbur (Rosalie) Mortell; brother, Robert “Bob” Mortell; and his second wife, Brenda Mortell.

A private memorial service took place July 31, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kankakee or Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Pacific Palisades, Calif.