Death notices: Aug. 5, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Steven E. Keller,</strong> 62, of Kankakee, passed away July 28, 2021, at his home.

<strong>Frances E. Miller,</strong> 69, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Aug. 1, 2021) at The Citadel nursing home, Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Curtiss Scott Stephens</strong>, 53, of Bradley, passed away Monday (Aug. 2, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Stella Mae Wright</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 4, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.