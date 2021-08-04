Verla Reutter

KANKAKEE — Verla Schuldt Reutter, 97, passed away Sunday (Aug. 1, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Verla Ruth Munsterman was born on the family farm in rural Onarga, on April 22, 1924. She was the youngest child of Henry and Clara (Brutlag) Munsterman.

She married Gilbert C. Schuldt on Dec. 21, 1947. They resided in Kankakee. He preceded her in death June 6, 1982. She married Virgil E. Reutter on Jan. 31, 1986. They resided in Tucson, Ariz. He preceded her in death Nov. 26, 2002. In 2003, she returned to the Kankakee area.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Burnette Bremer King; and brothers, Orval Munsterman and Donald Munsterman.

Verla was primarily a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and collecting antiques. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends.

She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee and Bourbonnais. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, was a member of LWML and helped with funeral luncheons.

Surviving are two daughters, Debra (Kim) Weerts, of Herscher, and Connie (Mark) Van Lauwe, of Davenport, Iowa; four grandchildren, Jacob (Theresa) Weerts, Jennifer (Joshua) Weerts Eastlund, Aaron Van Lauwe and Brianne (Jason) Erb. In addition, she was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Abigail and Daniel Weerts, and Molly and Katelyn Erb.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Butterfield Assisted Living, Miller Rehab, and Riverside Medical Center for their wonderful care. A special thanks as well to Uplifted Care for being with her every step of the way and providing support for the family as well.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 or Uplifted Care Hospice, 482 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

