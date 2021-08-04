Shirley Harms

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shirley A. Harms, 85, passed away Oct. 19, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. James Church in Irwin.

Shirley was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Kankakee County.

She graduated from Kankakee Community College as a Registered Nurse.

Shirley worked at Manteno Mental Health Center and, until her retirement, at Windmore Hospital in Clearwater, Fla.

Surviving are a sister, Sheila Gifford; brother, Joe Deno; three sons, John, Luke and Maria, and Paul and Chantelle; two daughters, Julie Viers and Chuck, and Lorna Kinser and David. Her joy and passion were her 13 grandchildren, Dustin Harms, of Washington, Michael Dupuis, Kelly Dupuis, Christopher Hill, Nikitta Harms, Janel Harms, Lance Harms, Dylan Harms and Sierra Harms, of Florida, Michelle Harms, Melissa Harms, Alyssa Harms, of Kankakee, Jennifer Harms, of Texas; along with 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were a sister, Sharon Brown; son, Mark Harms; and a granddaughter, Kelly Dupuis-Dorset. Her son, Matthew Harms, passed away on May 19, 2021.