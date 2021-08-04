SYCAMORE — Sherrie Larkins, 53, of Sycamore, went home to Jesus on July 28, 2021.

Sherrie was born to William and Doris Dean on July 17, 1968, in Marion, Ind.

As a child, Sherrie grew up in Bourbonnais, just a block away from Olivet Nazarene University, where her father, Professor William Dean, taught Old and New Testament History and Christian Doctrine. She enjoyed playing and riding bikes with her three siblings and their neighborhood friends.

Sherrie met her husband, Rob, in 1985, at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. They were married in 1990 and went on to have three children, Allie, Jonah and Luke. Sherrie was a dedicated U.S. Army spouse and always kept a tight ship at home when Rob was away for training or a deployment.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife and mother, Sherrie also loved home decorating, making arts and crafts and attending home decorating shows. Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Sherrie joins her mother, Doris, and her father, William, in Heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Rob; her three children; and her two grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, until the 2 p.m. funeral service, both at Bethany Road Bible Church, 2215 Bethany Road, DeKalb, with the Rev. Jason Draper officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.

Memorials may be made to the Larkins Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth St., DeKalb, IL 60115. The family will donate all funds to the Pediatric Oncology Department at Rush University Medical Center. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-756-1022.

