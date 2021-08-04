Joyce Collins

DANFORTH — Joyce K. Collins, 73, of Danforth and formerly of Momence, passed away Monday (Aug. 1, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Carbondale, the daughter of John Howard and Lola Robison Arterberry.

Joyce married Albert Walter Collins on June 8, 1968, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Nov. 9, 2016.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Albert Scott (Holly) Collins, of Donovan; her daughter and son-in-law, Amber (James) Hampton, of Lancaster, Ky.; six grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon, Ryan, Dylan, Declan and Dallas; and one great-grandson, Hunter.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers; and one sister.

She worked as a machinist at the ITW Impro in Peotone.

Joyce enjoyed bowling for more than 30 years.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home Chapel in Momence, with the Rev. Jennifer Jenson officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.