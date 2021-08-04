Iris Mulvihill

OSPREY, Fla. — Iris Roy Mulvihill, 104, passed away peacefully May 30, 2021, in Osprey, Fla.

She was born July 10, 1916, in Kankakee, the daughter of William and Alexine (Lecour) Roy.

Iris graduated from St Patrick’s High School in 1935. She married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Mulvihill, in 1940; and together owned and operated Mulvihill Fine Furniture for 45 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1999; and her granddaughter, Gretchen Adame, of Bluffton/Hilton Head, S.C., who passed away June 6, 2021.

Surviving are her daughter, Susan Adame Thomas, of Osprey, Fla.; her son, Stephen (Josephine) Mulvihill, of Elmhurst; four grandchildren, Karen Adame Martin, of St. Louis, Mo., Mary Catherine Adame, of Manteno, Stephanie Mulvihill (Soulemane Yago), of New York, N.Y., and David Mulvihill (Linda Yip), of Fort Collins, Colo.; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

