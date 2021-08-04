Dr. Michael Kilbride

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Dr. Michael P. Kilbride, 71, of San Diego, Calif., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 22, 2020, in San Diego, Calif.

He was born Sept. 25, 1948, in Kankakee.

Michael married Dr. Juli Tooley on Aug. 11, 1979.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Dr. Lawrence and Venita (Preisser) Kilbride; mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Ivy Tooley; sister, Nancy (Kilbride) Cnudde; brother-in-law, Myron Cnudde; brother, Tim Kilbride; and brother-in-law, James Hampton.

Mike graduated from Bishop Martin D. McNamara Catholic High School in 1966.

He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1974.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Dr. Juli Tooley, of San Diego, Calif.; his son, Aaron Kilbride (Crystal), of Spokane, Wash.; Aaron’s mother, Joy (Menard) LaGiglia, of Spokane, Wash.; grandchildren, Charlotte Kilbride and Samantha (Nick) Lauderdale, of Spokane, Wash.; two great-grandchildren, Zoey and Connor Fillius, of Spokane, Wash.; brother, Daniel Kilbride, of West Allis, Wis.; sister, Regina (Kilbride) Hampton, of Lake Mills, Wis.; brother-in-law, David (Sharon) Tooley, of Poway, Calif.; along with several nieces and nephews.

“Dr. Mike,” as he was known to his patients, and his wife, Juli, managed a chiropractic practice together in San Diego, Calif., for 38 years.

Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life in memory of “Dr. Mike” was held on the one-year anniversary of his passing, July 22, 2021, in San Diego, Calif.