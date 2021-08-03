Robert Klipp

PEOTONE — Robert J. “Bob” Klipp, 71, of Peotone, passed away Monday (Aug. 2, 2021) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, with his loving family by his side.

Bob was born March 28, 1950, in Chicago Heights, the son of Robert W. and Isabelle (Hauert) Klipp. He married Diane Maves on July 31, 1971, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone.

He was a plumber by trade and worked for 25 years at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He then worked for the Peotone Community School District 207U, retiring in 2012.

Bob was an avid golfer and was a member of the Tuesday night golf league at Minne Monesse Golf Course, Grant Park, and was a member of Oak Springs Golf Course, Aroma Park. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, cutting his grass and walking his dog.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Diane (Maves) Klipp; his daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Brian Sapp, of Goshen, Ind.; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Alison and Jeremy Sapp; his brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Gerry Klipp, of Peotone; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Holly Maves; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margo and Gary Bouchard, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his daughter, Angela Klipp Christell (Dec. 11, 2004); and a brother-in-law, Ken Maves.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, until the 7 p.m. funeral services at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. Cremation rites will be accorded following all services. Inurnment will be in Peotone Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.