joanne sargeant

CABERY — Joanne L. Sargeant, 85, of rural Cabery, passed away Friday (July 30, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Gilbert and Hattie (Kaylor) Hamann.

Joanne grew up in Grant Park where she graduated from Grant Park High School in 1952. She attended Elmhurst College, completing the medical technologist program in 1955 and working in that field upon graduation.

She married Dale Sargeant in Grant Park on Sept. 8, 1956.

They made their home in rural Cabery, where she resided until recent months.

Dale preceded her in death Aug. 9, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John Hamann.

In 1962, Joanne began her 32-year career as a teacher in the Tri Point School District. Teaching full time while raising a family, she completed course work to graduate from Olivet Nazarene University with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1974.

Joanne and Dale were avid horseback riding and camping enthusiasts who attended cross country trail rides in the Ozarks for almost 40 years.

Upon Joanne’s retirement from teaching in 1994, they wintered in Arizona with their horses and enjoyed riding in the desert and mountains there.

Surviving are one daughter, Linda (Kenneth) Wyss, of Chebanse; two sons, John (Sheree) Sargeant, of Buford, Ga., and Steven (Michelle) Sargeant, of Bushnell; eight grandchildren, Jason (Gray) Woerly, of Denver, Colo., David (Julie) Sargeant, of Lawrenceville, Ga., Katie (Kevin) Hooten, of Aurora, John Wyss, of Clifton, Brian (Kayla) Sargeant, of Lakewood, Colo., and Paige Sargeant, Tessa Sargeant and Leah Sargeant, all of Bushnell; four great-grandchildren, Roan and Wyatt Woerly, Walter Sargeant and Zachary Hooten. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jalaine Hamann, of Villa Park, and a treasured friend, Diane Harris, of Reddick.

Joanne was an active member of the Cabery United Methodist Church, where her services will take place. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, both at the church. Linda Michel will officiate. Burial will be in Broughton Township Cemetery in rural Cabery.

Memorials may be made to Cabery United Methodist Church or Cabery Fire Department.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.