Jean Kohler

CHEBANSE — Jean L. Kohler, 88, of Chebanse, passed away Sunday (Aug. 1, 2021) at her home.

She was born April 15, 1933, in Kankakee, a daughter of Francis and Dorothy Potts Brough. Jean married Elmer W. Kohler in Onarga, on Jan. 13, 1954. He preceded her in death Oct. 9, 2020.

Survivors include one daughter, Debbie (Dennis) Hillary, of Kankakee; four sons, Larry Kohler, of Ashkum, Earl (Peg) Kohler, of Crescent City, Chuck Kohler, of Ashkum, and Dale Kohler, of Ashkum; one sister, Janet Odell, of Colorado; three brothers, Chuck (Jan) Brough, of Bethune, S.C., Bill (Peg) Brough, of Arthur, and Don (Sandy) Brough, of Chebanse; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one grandson, Joshua Kohler; and one great-grandson, Kory Kohler.

Jean was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, and was a truck driver with her husband.

She was a proud grandmother who enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and six of her grandchildren racing stock cars on dirt tracks.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

