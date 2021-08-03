Edith Poland

LIMESTONE — Edith S. Poland, 90, of Limestone, passed away Saturday (July 31, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born March 24, 1931, in Roanoke, the daughter of Issac W. and Susan F. (Onnen) Stortz. Edith married Darrell Poland on June 9, 1957, in Roanoke. He preceded her in death March 6, 2007.

Edith graduated from El Paso High School and from Illinois State University in Normal with her teaching degree. She taught in Long Point, Woodland and Hopedale high schools. She became a homemaker after getting married, to raise her two sons. Edith did home typing for Hogard’s Business Services. She loved watching her children’s and grandchildren’s school activities. Edith was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield.

Surviving are two sons, Mark (Nancy) Poland, of Limestone, and Brian (Ray Liedtke) Poland, of Hammond, Ind.; three grandchildren, Stephanie Poland, of Aurora, Zachary (Anna) Poland, of Spokane, Wash., and Christopher Poland, of Fishers, Ind.; one sister, Ethel Rose Stortz Flaa, of Ottawa; one brother-in-law, Lyle (Carol) Poland, of Decatur; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Darrell Poland, she was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Bernice Stortz Audi, Victor Stortz, Florence Irene Stortz Melchin and Beulah Stortz; and one brother-in-law and one sister-in-law, Norman Poland and Alice Helene Poland.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church or to the family to donate to the charity of their choosing.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

