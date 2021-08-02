Lucille Schurman

PEOTONE — Lucille F. Schurman (nee Zeilenga), 91, of Peotone, passed away peacefully Friday (July 30, 2021).

Lucille was the beloved wife of 70 years to Everett H. Schurman. She was a loving mother of Robert (Linda) Schurman, William (Vicki) Schurman, Barbara (Dale) DeYoung, Bonnie (Warren) Siebert and Brian (Debbie) Schurman; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Lucille was also a dear sister of Nellie (late Robert) Kooy, Shirley (Don) VanDerAa, Betty (Norman) Lenczycki, and the late Harold (late Beatrice) Zeilenga; as well as a fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Peter and Henrietta Vreeman-Zeilstra.

Lucille was loved dearly by many and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 4132 North State Route 1 — 17, Momence. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, until the 10 a.m. funeral service, also at the church. Interment will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Funeral arrangements are by Smits, Momence Funeral Chapel, 203 North Locust St. Momence.

Memorials may be made to Elim Christian Services, 13020 S. Central Ave., Crestwood, IL 60418.

