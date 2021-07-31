Shirley Manley

BRADLEY — Shirley Ann Manley, 85, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (July 27, 2021) at her home, with family at her side.

She was born April 22, 1936, in Bradley, the daughter of Jerome and Mildred Ott Vaughan.

Shirley married Harold Manley on March 24, 1957, at St. John United Church of Christ in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in July of 2000.

She had worked as a Registered Nurse at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, and later retired from the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Shirley was a lifelong member of Royal Neighbors of America and a member of the Bradley Historical Society.

She enjoyed traveling, and traveled just about everywhere. She liked working in her flower gardens. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Shirley was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her children, Lynda (James) Jordan, of Kankakee, Pam Phillips (Mike Joyce), of Kankakee, and Greg Manley (Gayle Alvey), of Kankakee; eight grandchildren, Sean, Gretchen, Melissa, Matthew, Ashley, Ryan, Scott and Taylor; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Leonard “Spike” Vaughan, of Bradley, Jim Vaughan, of Deselm, and Bob Vaughan, of Aroma Park; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Norma Trudeau.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating.

Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Bradley Historical Society.

