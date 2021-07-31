Robert Trobaugh

BOURBONNAIS — Robert L. “Bob” Trobaugh, 90, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Momence, passed away Monday (July 26, 2021) at his home.

He was born July 12, 1931, in McLeansboro, the son of Harry and Gladys Saterfield Trobaugh. Bob married Nellie L. Purcell on July 30, 1949, in Momence. She preceded him in death Jan. 29, 2021.

Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth Bartholomew, of Plainfield, and Madonna Dionne, of Crest Hill; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Edward (Charlotte) Trobaugh, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; five grandchildren, Shillalie (Joe) Jones, Eben (Meredith) Trobaugh, Lauren, Colin and Craig Bartholomew; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Brenda Paugh, of Florida.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Delbert Trobaugh and Delonial Trobaugh; two sisters, Roma Mosier and Glenda Daniels; and a son-in-law, Brian Bartholomew.

Bob had worked for A.O. Smith for over 50 years and American Water Heaters for 10 years. He started as a forklift operator and became a distribution executive for many years.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Momence. He had served as an alderman for the City of Momence, served as president of the Momence Band Boosters in which he was very active. He was a member of the Manteno Masonic Lodge and a mason since 1968.

Bob was an avid golfer.

Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 until the 10 a.m. memorial service at the First United Methodist Church in Momence, with the Rev. Amy Smith officiating.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

