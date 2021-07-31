Ramona Schaafsma

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ramona “Mona” Marie (Barney) Schaafsma, 92, of Raleigh, N.C., and formerly of St. Anne, passed away July 29, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C., as the result of a stroke.

She was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Floyd Isire Barney and Flora Alberta (Price) Barney.

Mona Barney married Eugene Russell Schaafsma on Sept. 30, 1949, at First Reformed Church of Wichert near St. Anne. He preceded her in death Dec. 30, 2018.

After graduating from Kankakee High School at age 17, Mona worked in the Kankakee County Clerk’s office at the Kankakee County Courthouse for nine years.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking many types of food from her large selection of cookbooks. Mona may have invented “scotcheroos” and she enjoyed baking delicious pies. She also never met a butter that she didn’t like.

Mona loved watching her sons play sports. She also challenged herself with cake decorating, sewing, reading and keeping track of her and her husband’s genealogy. Mona enjoyed traveling with her family on yearly vacations. Later on, she and her husband took many cruises together.

Surviving are her children, Julie (Chris) Miller, of Rocky River, Ohio, Gerry (Kathy) Schaafsma, of Newtown Square, Pa., Jim (Jennifer) Schaafsma, of Wake Forest, N.C., and Paul Schaafsma, of Chicago. She was a fun-loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Karin (Joshua Gross) Miller, Sarah (Jeff) Dunifon, Emma (Andrew) Schoenbeck and their daughter, Isla, Hannah (Fedhii) Israel Marie, Ryan Schaafsma and Ava Schaafsma, Tyler (Emily Kutil) Schaafsma, Graham Schaafsma, Genna Schaafsma and Jake Schaafsma. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Maria (Ron) Glasgow, of Kankakee; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ilene (Harry) Dykstra; and a grandson, Reed Schaafsma.

A private memorial service was held at Renaissance Funeral Home in Raleigh, N.C. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Wichert.