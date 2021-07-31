Pedro 'Pete' Perez

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Pedro P. “Pete” Perez, 68, of San Antonio, Texas, and formerly of Grant Park, passed away July 23, 2021, at home, as a result of cancer.

Pete was born Aug. 2, 1953, in San Diego, Texas, the son of Pedro P. and Elisa V. (Villarreal) Perez.

He will be buried near his parents in San Diego, Texas.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Pete worked at CBI in Bourbonnais, from which he retired.

He married Teresa Perez in San Antonio, Texas. She survives, of San Antonio, Texas.

Also surviving are his sons, Lee (Liz) Perez, of Grant Park, and Kelly (Dawn) Perez, of Grant Park; brother, Roel (Loura) Perez, of San Antonio, Texas; and two grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Pedro P. Perez Sr. and Elisa V. Perez; and three sisters, Adelmira Moody, Maria Elena Sendejo and Dominga Perez.

Funeral arrangements are by San Antonio Mortuary in San Antonio, Texas.