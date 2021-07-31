ST. ANNE — Mary Ellen Martin, 88, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (July 29, 2021) at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Aug. 7, 1932, in Kankakee, the daughter of Orville and Florence (Goodchild) Styck. Mary married LeRoy D. Martin on May 9, 1953, at St. Anne Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death Aug. 28, 1968.

Mary was an employee of McKibben Engineering in St. Anne, retiring in 1993. She had also worked at Beaupre and Sons Auto Dealership in St. Anne; and on the family farm.

She was a graduate of St. Anne High School.

Mary enjoyed playing cards. She was well known in Kankakee County for her goose clothing that she made and for decorating cakes. Mary lived for her children and grandchildren and loved making them happy.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.

Surviving are one son, Billy Martin, of St. Anne; two daughters and one son-in-law, Debbie DuVall, of Kankakee, and Pamela and Timothy Pourroy, of Maricopa, Ariz.; nine grandchildren, Mardi, Gia, Lesly, Nina, Kaley, James, Zachary, Jodi and Chaz; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Caryl and Bob Heusing, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Jeanne and Richard Boudreau, of Chebanse; and one brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Vickie Styck, of Chillicothe.

In addition to her husband, LeRoy Martin, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Bobby Martin; one grandson, Jonathan Martin; one son-in-law, Leroy DuVall; and three sisters, Sandra, Shirley and Joyce.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.