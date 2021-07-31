Kathleen Cyrier

BOURBONNAIS — Kathleen Marie Cyrier, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (July 27, 2021) at her home.

She was born Aug. 29, 1949, in Kankakee, the daughter of Amelia Sebastiani Nelson. On Nov. 11, 1967, she married Paul Cyrier at St Rose Church in Kankakee.

The heart of Kathy’s house was her kitchen where she spent her time cooking delicious gluten-free meals and desserts for her family. Her sense of humor was larger than life, and even strangers she met were treated like close friends. Kathy also had a deep passion for plants and flowers, filling her home with greenery, color and joy. She was a talented artist, making all sorts of crafts and projects that were gifted to friends.

For 43 years, Kathy was the voice on the phone for Energy Systems Incorporated, the business she helped her husband, Paul, operate.

Kathy was a member of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are her husband, Paul Cyrier; son, David Cyrier (Norman Waters), of Arkansas; daughter, Lisa (Tim) Arthur, of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Nick and Emma Arthur, of North Carolina.

Preceding her in death were her mother; and brother, Ryan Holz.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, online at upliftedcare.org; or Carle Auxiliary Guest House online at carle.org.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.