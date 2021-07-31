KANKAKEE — James Grimes entered the gate of Heaven and met our Savior on Friday (July 30, 2021).

He was born June 1, 1934, in Georgetown, the son of Wilbur and Maybel Ruth (Powell) Grimes. James married Mary Schreffler in 1986, in Kankakee.

James worked for Conrail Railroad as a locomotive engineer. He began his 44 years as a fireman shoveling coal.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and gardening.

James was a very active member of Grace Baptist Church, Kankakee.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Grimes, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Laura Grimes, of Lewisville, Texas; two grandchildren, Leah Grimes, of Dallas, Texas, and Dustin (Haley), of Dallas, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Jeff Ellis, of Kingman, Ind.; and three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Larry and Jeanette Schreffler, of Euless, Texas, Bruce and Susan Schreffler, of Summerville, S.C., and Barbara Schreffler, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Phyllis Grimes; and one brother, William Grimes.

Jim would often say, “I’m only a sinner saved by Grace.”

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Grace Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Chad Dalton and the Rev. Dwight Ascher officiating. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.