Earl Marcotte Jr.

KANKAKEE — Earl Phillip Marcotte Jr., 85, entered his eternal home Dec. 8, 2020, following a one-month illness at Riverside Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee. He had previously resided at Butterfield Assisted Living.

A celebration of life get together will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 at the new Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 East Route 17, Kankakee.

Earl was born July 28, 1935, in Kankakee, to Earl P. Marcotte Sr. and Margaret E. Kohl Marcotte. He was the eldest of four children.

He attended schools in Boubonnais and Kankakee, and graduated from Kankakee High School in 1953.

Earl had taken courses in agriculture at the University of Illinois. He was very active in 4-H as a teen, and during high school, brought a champion Jersey milking cow to the Illinois State Fair.

He married Joanne C. Arthur on Oct. 1, 1960, at Calvary Bible Church, where they were very active and enthusiastic members.

They raised three children together, Mark, Timothy and Melody.

Earl was a diligent, conscientious, hard-working farmer his entire working life. He milked cows for many years, in addition to raising beef cattle and hogs. He worked the fields as well as assisting in the family business, Timm Sales & Service. After his retirement, he and Joanne became snowbirds for several years, commuting between Kankakee and Apache Junction, Ariz.

In his early married life, he enjoyed participating in athletic church leagues, especially basketball and bowling. He made lifelong friendships with several of his church buddies. Earl and Joanne taught early childhood Sunday school together for many years. They liked to travel when he was able to make a bit of time for it. Although he worked long hours, Earl always made sure his family could take vacations at least once a year, always by car, to many places throughout the U.S.A. Sometimes, the trip was unplanned — he just left home pointed in the general direction, and off the family went. Those were remembered as some of the best vacations of all.

Surviving are a son, Mark (Jill) Marcotte; daughter, Melody Morrissette (Tom Emmart); former daughter-in-law, Kris Van Doren; sisters, Clarrissa Kibbons, of Lake Okeechobee, Fla., and Marla (Bob) Ostrowski, of Kankakee; brother, Steve (Gail) Marcotte, of Kankakee; foster brother, George (Phyllis) Giagnoni, of Mt. Carmel; foster sisters, Linda Giagnoni, of Boubonnais, and Karen Giagnoni, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Laura (Chris) Kimmel, Ryan Marcotte, Elizabeth Marcotte, Sarah (Jacob) Marciniak, Andrew (Sara) Marcotte, Matthew (Meredeth) Marcotte, Max (Anne) Diaz, Parker Morrissette, Bennet Morrissette and Cooper Morrissette; great-grandsons, Jude Kimmel, Michael Marcotte, Levi Marcotte and Dominic Diaz; and great-granddaughters, Lennon Kimmel, Abigail Marciniak and Rebekah Marciniak. Also surviving are several close friends, Jack and Joanne Jarvis, Linda and Dave Suprenant, Judean Benston, Roger Wissmiller and Donna Hanks; as well as a close sister-in-law, Barbara Arthur; and a special niece and former caregiver, Vickie Fortin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; and son, Timothy.

Cremation rites have been accorded through Jensen Memorial Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley), Bourbonnais.

