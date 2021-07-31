PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP -- Bishop Melvin Deal Sr., 92, of Pembroke Township, passed away July 24, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 until the 10 a.m. funeral services at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Bishop Darren Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

