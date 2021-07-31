Allison Baggett

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Allison M. Baggett, 56, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away July 14, 2021, at University of Indiana Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind.

She was born June 13, 1965, in Hazel Crest, the daughter of James and Sigrid Draper, of Bourbonnais.

Allison married Frank Baggett on July 27, 1999, in Kankakee.

She worked at the Sears Warehouse as a security officer. She also worked at Cypress Tap, a family business, for several years.

Surviving are her husband, Frank Baggett, of Indianapolis, Ind.; parents, James and Sigrid Draper, of Bourbonnais; sisters, Dawn and Gary Bufford, of Kimberly City, Mo., and Michelle and Harold Faulkner, of Chebanse; brother, James and Becky Draper, of Herscher; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Allison was a beloved stepmother.

She enjoyed playing pool, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Allison was described by family and friends as being quite the joker and loved a good laugh.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Fountain Square Funeral Services in Indianapolis, Ind.