Richard Hernandez

BELVIDERE — Richard L. Hernandez, 65, of Belvidere, passed away July 18, 2021, at his home.

He was born Sept. 30, 1955, in Mexico, the son of Ruben and Maria Luna Hernandez.

Richard was a tool and dye maker and a machinist.

He enjoyed spending time with family. Richard was very generous. He was spontaneous and enjoyed collecting.

Richard was a devout Catholic and sought out and would travel to the traditional Latin Mass.

He was a parishioner of St. Rose Parish in Kankakee.

Surviving are one daughter, Christina Decker, of Rock Hill, S.C.; three sisters, Martha (Victor) Aune, Marie Hernandez and Anita (Scott) Friedman; two brothers, Ruben (Sue) Hernandez and Raymond (Carol) Hernandez; two grandchildren, Julia Karnilowicz and Lucas Karnilowicz; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one infant brother, Pedro.

Visitation and rosary will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 31, until the 9:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Rose Chapel in Kankakee. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made for Masses for the repose of his soul.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

