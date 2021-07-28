Louise Shipinski

BOURBONNAIS — Louise S. Shipinski, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (July 24, 2021) at her home.

She was born March 26, 1927, in Chicago, the daughter of Frank and Mary Tomczak Jaskiernia.

Louise was an office manager for USF&G Insurance Company.

She was a member of St. Mary of Gostyn Catholic Parish in Downers Grove, CCW, the Golden Ages, and the Medical Mission.

Louise was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church after moving to Bourbonnais.

Surviving are two daughters, Denise Szalaj, of Bourbonnais, and Lynn Duvall, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Eric (Mercy) Szalaj, Danielle Larrigan, Jeffrey (Melissa) Biskupski, Brianne Szalaj, Adam Biskupski and Amy (Josh) Naylor; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; stepdaughter, Judy (Ken) Hougas, of Naperville; stepdaughter-in-law, Jackie (the late Kenneth) Shipinski, of Westmont; six stepgrandchildren; and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; five sisters; one brother; her first husband, Robert C. Endemann; her second husband, Henry Shipinski; and her special friend, Joseph Kopek.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.