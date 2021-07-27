Sheila Hartman

WATSEKA — Sheila K. Hartman, 69, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (July 24, 2021) at Kindred Hospital Chicago in Northlake.

She was born Oct. 23, 1951, in Watseka, the daughter of Harvey H. and Evelyn M. (Kaufmann) Hartman. Her parents preceded her in death in addition to one brother, Rick Hartman.

Surviving are two sisters, Sheryl (Ron) Gocken, of Watseka, and Sharon (Harold) Wiedeman, of Watseka; one sister-in-law, Barb Hartman, of Marco Island, Fla.; four nieces and nephews, Lisa (Todd) Oster, of Watseka, David Wiedeman, of Watseka, Hailey (Alex) Helin, of Fayetteville, Ark., and Michael (fiance, Megan) Hartman, of Chicago; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and two great-great-nieces.

Sheila attended Life Church in Gilman and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

Private services will be at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Private burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Life Church in Gilman.

