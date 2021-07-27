sean richie

CAMPUS — Sean Nicolas Richie, 31, passed away June 7, 2021.

Sean Nicholas Richie was so wonderfully weird, his family and friends said. Sean used to say, “If it makes you laugh, it isn’t stupid.” He had a clever way of teasing people, so they felt both special and annoyed. Sean’s brilliant wit was a secret he only shared with those who were closest to him. “If he ever gave you a goofy nickname, made you roll your eyes and laugh or left you feeling confused and outsmarted, then know you are one of these fortunate people,” his family said. He was loved beyond measure by his family and friends. His life had purpose. It just was not long enough. Sean took his last breath on the rainy afternoon of June 7, 2021.

Sean was born Oct. 30, 1989, the son of Mike and Angie (Terrell) Richie. He was welcomed home, by his big bro and first friend, Jared Richie. They lived on a farm, right outside of Reddick. He was a quiet kid, with a bright smile, who liked to play pranks and get into mischief.

He graduated from Herscher High School in 2008. Sean’s circle was small, but the friendships he kept were genuine. His mom’s love and support guided Sean down his path to becoming a uniquely silly and honest man, with unlimited patience and a fierce love for dogs.

Working around the farm with his dad and brother instilled in Sean a work ethic which grew stronger over the years and inspired him to pursue his dreams. In 2013, Sean graduated cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology, from Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s College of Engineering. He found his forever job when he started work at Sherman Williams in 2016. He was a master maintenance mechanic and member of the United Steelworkers Union Local 14728.

Sean took pride in his work and ability to provide for his family. “And he had right to because he was fricking awesome!,” they said.

In 2018, Sean and his best friend, Sara, were married by Elvis on an absurdly amazing trip to Las Vegas. Together, they were becoming their best selves and raising “The Three Dorks,” Chuck, Ella and Eves. Life was Nerf battles, snuggles on the couch, fishing trips, splashing in muddy puddles and holding hands on the porch. Sean spent hours and hours reading, by himself and with his kids. A Packers fan. A gamer. A lover of music: Elvis, Megadeath, Johnny Cash and much to his wife’s delight, Pearl Jam. Sean had a love for Star Wars, bacon cheeseburgers and really bad horror movies.

Sean’s beautiful soul left this earth and was welcomed up to heaven by his mom, Angie; brother, Kyle; grandpa, Dale Richie; aunt, Mindi Terrell; and “doggo,” Hoss.

Surviving are his wife, Sara, and their three children, Charles Ruder, Eleanor Ruder and Evelyn Richie, of Campus; dad, Michael Richie and brother, Jared Richie, of Reddick; grandparents, Sharon Richie, of Dwight, and Sam and Joan Terrell, of Hoopeston; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

His family said, “We will miss his laugh, goofy Forrest Gump wave and ability to make even going to the grocery store seem like an adventure.”

“To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.” – Dr. Seuss