Mary LeClair

BOURBONNAIS — Mary C. LeClair, 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (July 24, 2021) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living in Bourbonnais.

She was born Feb. 7, 1937, the daughter of Walter and Catherine (Hassett) Cote. Mary married Duane LeClair on Oct. 8, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Mary worked for many years in the cafeteria at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. She volunteered at the Riverside Medical Center gift shop and with the Riverside Auxiliary. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with dogs. She loved dogs.

Surviving are her children, David (Amy) LeClair, of Phoenix, Ariz., Kathy (Steven) Glogowski, of Benton, Ky., Karen (Kevin) Renehan; three grandchildren, Craig (Crystal McLaughlin) Glogowski, of Ottawa, Adam (Celena) LeClair, of Buckeye, Ariz., and Kate (Matt) Brandt, of Canyon, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Brody and Camila LeClair, Jill, Lauren and JD Brandt.

Preceding her in death were her loving husband, Duane LeClair; and her parents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, until the noon funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Deacon Greg Clodi will officiate. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Alzheimer’s Association.