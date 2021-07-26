Naomi Buchmeier

PEOTONE — Naomi Alberta Bernice Buchmeier, 99, a longtime resident of Peotone, passed away Friday (July 23, 2021) at Beecher Manor Nursing Home, Beecher.

Naomi was the daughter of George and Sophia (Schmidtz) Schroeder. She was born Aug. 14, 1921. She received confirmation at Immanuel Church in Peotone, on April 11, 1935, and her confirmation verse was Matthew 28:20.

On Nov. 12, 1937, she married Louis Buchmeier, in Davenport Iowa.

They had three children, Ronald, Monte and Mark.

Louis preceded her in death Feb. 7, 1978.

Naomi was a member of Immanuel Church, the women’s fellowship, American Legion Auxiliary and the past presidents.

She retired from working at Bimba Manufacturing and then continued to work for the Peotone High School in the lunchroom, where she was known as “Grandma B.”

Surviving are her sons, Monte (LaVerne) Buchmeier, of Homewood, and Mark (Penny) Buchmeier, of Peotone; six grandchildren; five “bonus” grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and three very special nieces.

In addition to her husband, Louis Buchmeier; she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Buchmeier; daughter-in-law, Winann Buchmeier; her parents, George and Sophia Schroeder; two brothers; one sister; and one great-grandson.

A visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Fedde Helfrich Cross Funeral Home, 112 W. Main St., Peotone. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 311 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. Interment will follow in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice, online at vitas.com.

