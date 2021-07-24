Nicholas Davis

WATSEKA — Nicholas James Davis, 32, formerly of Watseka, passed away Monday (July 19, 2021) in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Nicholas was born Dec. 26, 1988, in Watseka, the son of James Martin Davis and Judy Arlene Ealy.

Survivors include his mother, Judy (Kim) Barrie, of Kankakee; his father, James Davis, of Watseka; sisters, Samantha (Daniel) Waller, of Watseka, and Nancy (Josh) Conner, of St. Anne; one brother, Pat (Eboni) Button, of Gifford; five nieces and nephews who were like his children, Daniel Waller Jr., Owen Houser, Jayden Waller, Ava McCain and Kya Houser; his paternal grandmother, Lois Davis, of Watseka; his fur-baby, Capone; and several aunts and uncles.

Preceding him in death were his stepfather, George Button; maternal grandparents, Everett and Patricia Ealy Sr.; and his paternal grandfather, Bill Davis.

Nicholas enjoyed fishing, traveling as a free bird and being outdoors with his nieces and nephews. He had heart of gold, loved construction and scrapping and especially enjoyed spending time with Capone.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the family to help pay for funeral expenses.

