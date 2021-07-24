Dolores Hansen

CLIFTON — Dolores F. Hansen, 83, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday (July 21, 2021) in Clifton.

She was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Martinton, the daughter of Raymond J. and Florence M. (O’Connor) Hubert.

Dolores married her husband of 62 years, Ronald G. Hansen, on June 27, 1959, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable. He survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Mark (Donna) Hansen, of Roselle, Craig (Elizabeth) Hansen, of Arlington Heights, and Kyle (Amy) Hansen, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Lori (Warren) Menard, of Lafayette, Ind., and Kendra (John) Martin, of Watseka; 14 grandchildren, Alexa (Brett) Krahn, John (Natalie) Hansen, Brian (Elizabeth) Hansen, Andrew Hansen, Claire Hansen, Mary Beth Hansen, Molly (Rhett) Morehouse, Maria (Bowdie) Linsenmeyer, Luke Menard, Adam Menard, Michael Hansen, Hannah Hansen, Dane Martin and Megan Martin; eight great-grandchildren, Liam, Bence, Livie, Hallie, Haven, Emerson, Adalyn, Ila, and one on the way; one brother, Gerald (Pat) Hubert; six sisters, Phyllis Blake, Beverly (Robert) Kohan, Sandra Gigl, Arlene Scholl, Lynn Arseneau and Therese (Arnie) Bandstra; and nephew, Otto (Rosanne) Stuckmeier III.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Ronnie; two sisters, Shirley and Carole; and one great-grandchild, Ellie.

Dolores was a charter member of the Clifton Junior Women’s Club and Woman of the Year CCW. She enjoyed volunteering for school, community and church activities and her chocolate chip cookies were always there when family and friends needed one. She was a homemaker, enjoyed bike rides with her husband and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

