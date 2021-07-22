MOMENCE — John Hall Jr., 57, of Momence, passed away July 16, 2021, at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago.

He was born May 13, 1964, in Chicago, the son of John and Ella B. Hall Sr.

Surviving are his son, John R. (Abigail) Hall, of Momence; three stepchildren, Lauran Denton, of Kankakee, Kelsey Denton, of Colorado, and Kristi Evans. of Rensselaer, Ind.; two granddaughters, Evangeline Hall and Emelia Hall; and stepgrandchild, Kobey Evans.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister.

John enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

