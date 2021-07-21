Theresa Timm

KANKAKEE — Theresa F. Timm, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 17, 2021) at Citadel of Kankakee nursing home.

She was born July 16, 1936, in Aroma Park, the daughter of Euclid and Eva (Lussier) Papineau. Theresa married Harold A. Timm on June 19, 1954, in Chebanse. He preceded her in death Nov. 9, 2009.

Theresa was a homemaker. She volunteered at Birthright of Kankakee for more than 30 years. She enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables. Theresa and Harold were foster parents through Catholic Charities for many years.

She was a longtime parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are three daughters, MaryJane (Damian) Denault, of Watertown, Wis., Tammy (Tom) Cleary, of Chebanse, and Kelli (James) Jeong, of Holly Springs, Ga.; one foster son, Farrel (Linda) Steele, of Martinton; one daughter-in-law, Janice Timm, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother-in-law, Russ Schoon; two brothers and four sisters-in-law, Eugene (Priscilla) Papineau, of Arizona, Ronnie Papineau, of Chebanse, Marlene Papineau, Darlene Papineau and Mary Lou Papineau; 24 grandchildren, Blaise, Zachary, Erica, Luke, Keyne, Kelsey, Kara, Alex, Rachel, Scott, Amanda, Andrea, Jacob, Evan, Kayla, Jelena, Annaleah, Joanna, Jonathan, Kaitlyn, Jeremy, Felicity, Nathan and Emma; and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Guyon “Guy” Timm; three sisters, Joann, Rita and Linda; and five brothers, Oscar, Bruno, Harold, Edward and Baby Theodore.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. John Paul II-West Campus, Kankakee. Interment will follow in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Donations will be made in her name to her favorite charitable organizations.

