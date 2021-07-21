Donald Horn

PAXTON — Donald P. Horn, 67, of Paxton, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Saturday (July 17, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Private family graveside services will be in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with the Rev. David Allison officiating. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton.

Donald was born Aug. 30, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Richard and Marjorie Summer Horn. He married Marilyn Ditzler on Sept. 25, 1976, in Urbana. She survives.

Along with his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by three sons, Michael (Carrie) Horn, of Denver, Colo., Aaron (Kallie) Horn, of Gibson City, and Brian Horn, of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Jerry, Rodney, Braylee and Everlee; a brother, Richard Horn, of Cabery; two sisters, Deborah Horn, of Romeoville, and Marilyn (Doug) Rapp, of Portales, N.M.; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don graduated from Tri-Point High School in 1971. He went on to graduate from Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. He taught seventh-grade math for 10 years and fifth grade for 23 years for the Paxton and Paxton-Buckley-Loda School District until his retirement in 2011.

He attended the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene.

For many years, Don played and umpired slow pitch softball and coached minor league, little league and pony league.

He enjoyed antique tractors and old cars and had a passion for Ford Mustangs.

Don also enjoyed going to garage sales to find a good deal. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He found great pleasure in the simple things like mowing and cruising.

Memorials may be made to the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene, Shriners Hospitals for Children or an organization of the donor’s choice.

