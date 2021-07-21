Dolores Roberts

BEAVERVILLE — Dolores Marie Roberts, 96, of Beaverville, passed away Wednesday (July 14, 2021) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

She was born Jan. 19, 1925, in Iroquois County, the daughter of Euclid and Edna (Yarneau) Curby.

Dolores enjoyed sewing, doing word puzzles and dining out. She loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s events.

She was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

Surviving are her four children, Michele (Jeff) Webster, of Martinton, Jody (Jenean) Roberts, of Beaverville, Tari (Jeff) Posing, of St. Anne, and Kevin (Becky) Roberts, of Beaverville; nine grandchildren, Kim (Jeff) Bramer, Kerri (Pat) McNally, Tiffany (Justin) Jones, Shane (Michelle) LaReau, Zach (Megan Wetzel) Roberts, Quinn (Justin Sando) Roberts, Jessie Carley, Josh (Samantha Roth) Ervin and Malorie (Trevor) Tvrdik; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Ray Curby; and one great-grandson, Alex Bramer.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., also on Saturday, June 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the American Heart Association.

