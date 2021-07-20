Lynn Jaffe

KANKAKEE — Lynn Ann Jaffe, 63, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 16, 2021) at her home.

She was born April 20, 1958, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harold and Patsy (Clark) Jaffe.

Lynn had worked for 37 years for Asbury Child Care Center.

She was a creative and talented artist and sculptor.

Lynn loved plants, birds and animals.

Surviving are one sister, Wendy Jaffe, of Chicago; one nephew, Jacob Jaffe, of Chicago; and longtime friend, Leslie “Skeeter” Legg.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

