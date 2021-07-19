Richard Anderson

ST. ANNE — Richard A. Anderson, 88, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (July 14, 2021).

He was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of William E. and Evelyn (Dotterweich) Anderson. Richard married Virginia Lyman on April 4, 1959, in Elyria, Ohio. She preceded him in death May 12, 2017.

Richard was self-employed as a tax and small business accountant and was a certified financial planner. Richard received his B.S. from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, trustee board member and served on the finance committee. Richard was past president of the Exchange Club, and pledge master and house manager for Acacia fraternity.

Richard enjoyed photography, collecting stamps, fishing, golfing and traveling.

Surviving are one son, Scott (Janet) Anderson, of Melbourne, Australia; one daughter, Lori Anderson, of Sydney, Australia; and two grandchildren, Holly and Phoebe.

In addition to his wife, Virginia Anderson, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1300 W. Hawkins St., Kankakee.

